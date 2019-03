In the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Linkers F.C gained a 3-1 victory over Lowmans F.C yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

Kenroy Joseph, Ivan Clarke and Philmon Walker netted the goals for Linkers F.C, while Malinda Jacobs scored for Lowmans F.C.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Young Boys United will meet Mozambique also at the Biabou Playing Field.







