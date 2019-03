MR KEIRON MUSTAPHA ADRIAN WILLIAMS of New Montrose died on Sunday February 24th at the age of 42. The funeral takes place on Thursday March 7th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. Viewing and Tributes begin at 2:00pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







