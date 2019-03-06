NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

FCC Maple (5) defeated JDS SuccessRadio Netters 16-6 in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose yesterday afternoon.

There was also victory for Metrocint General Insurance Maple who beat Dutch Lady Clinchers in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division.

At the same venue, this afternoon, X-CEED Sports Club will play against Combined Schools in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division at 5:00, and National Properties Netters will oppose Island Blends Maple in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division at 6:00, this afternoon.







