SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

In the QUICK/CASH/VITA Malt St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Volleyball Championship, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies won matches yesterday afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club 24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 in the first match. Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies then completed a straight sets win over the Division of Teacher Education 25-15, 25-20, 25-5. The Championship will continue on Friday.







