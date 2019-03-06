SVG SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEAM OFF TO DUBAI

A 37-member St. Vincent and the Grenadines delegation including 25 athletes and 12 officials will leave here today for Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates for the 2019 Special Olympic Games from 14th to 21st of this month.

The team will compete in Athletics, BOC-CE, {BOC-TRAY} Football, Swimming and Tennis. Over 7,000 will compete at the Games. The team participated at the last Games held in Los Angeles, USA in 2015. The final funding for the team’s participation to the Games was provided by the Government of Dubai.







