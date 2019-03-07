Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors have called up left-arm, fast bowler, Obed McCoy for the second and third Sandals Twenty/20 Internationals Series against England in St Kitts tomorrow and Sunday.

Mc Coy (22), made his international debut late last year and played two One-Day Internationals on the tour of India. He has so far taken four wickets at an average of 27.

The squad is: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen,

Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo,

John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas.







