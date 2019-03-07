In the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the Flow National Netball Championships, Combined Schools defeated X-Ceed Sports Club 18-11 yesterday at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

National Properties Netters won yesterday afternoon’s other match, beating Island Blends Maple 35-30 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

At 5:00 this afternoon, Maple (4) will meet JDS Success Radio Netters in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 this evening, North Leeward Stars will play against Nice Radio Clinchers (2) in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







