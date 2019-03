Five Schools are taking part in the VITA Malt Troumaca/Ontario Secondary Schools All Leeward Athletics Championship today, at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The Schools competing are Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School, Buccament Secondary School, Campden Park Secondary School, Bishop’s College Kingstown and defending champions, Central Leeward Secondary School. Forty Events will be contested at today’s Championships.







