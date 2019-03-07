St Vincent and the Grenadines continued to play unbeaten in the Windward Islands Men’s Football Championship.

Last night, it took a 93rd minute goal by Chavell Cunningham for their 2-1 victory over Dominica. Cunningham had also scored the first goal in the 46th minute, while Driel Thomas netted for Dominica in the 64th minute.

Barbados defeated St Lucia 2-0 in yesterday afternoon’s match after goals by Mario Hart in the 1st minute and Raheem Sargeant in the 46th.

The Championship will end tomorrow, when Dominica meet Barbados at 5:00 in the afternoon, and St Vincent and the Grenadines play against Grenada at 7:00 in the evening.







