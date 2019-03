The St Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union will team up with Swoosh Bomb Fitness to mark International Women’s Day today.

Termed “International Women’s Day Workout”, it will take the form of an hour of outdoor fitness at 5:00 this afternoon, at the Streams of Power Playing Field at Ratho Mill where focus will be on total body conditioning, rather than the game of rugby.







