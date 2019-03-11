Blue Chip, Bequia (1) and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers won the opening matches of the FLOW/KOSCAB Arnos Vale Basketball Championship which opened at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday afternoon.

Blue Chip beat Mavrix 53-5. Bequia (1) defeated Northern Boyz 67-38, and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) won from Bequia (2) 106-66.

This afternoon, Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, and Calliaqua will oppose All Saints University. Sixteen teams are competing in the Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related