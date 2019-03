MS EUGENA SYLVIA BAILEY of Ashburton died on Friday February 22nd at the age of 97. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 16th at the Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Gomea. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van GUST and SUPERCAT.







