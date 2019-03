PASTOR HAMUL BYRON better known as ISRAEL and MUGGY MAN of Overland died on Wednesday March 6th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 16th at the Overland Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Overland Cemetery. Stedroy Edwards of Overland and Gilbert Derrick of Sandy Bay Vans will be transporting persons wishing to attend the funeral.







