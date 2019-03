Last Saturday night, Jerome Cupid won Bequia leg of the Guinness Pool Championship at the Skyline Bar in Bequia. Cupid defeated the other 32 persons that competed on his way to victory.

The next Round of Games will take place on Friday evening at the Cool Corner Bar in Cane End at 7:00, while the Final is scheduled for Saturday 6th April at the Spot Light Stadium in Georgetown.







