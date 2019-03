Lot 73 United won the Mustique Football League for a 5th consecutive year beatingCombined Strikers 3-1 in the Final on Sunday afternoon at the Mustique Playing Field.

The goals for Lot 73 were scored by Winston Charles (2), and Shin Boyea (1), while Royas Francis netted for Combined Strikers.

Akram Edwards of Lot 73 was the Championship’s top goal scorer, finishing with seven goals in the season. Five teams took part in this year’s Championship.







