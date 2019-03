Yesterday afternoon, in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships, X-CEED Sports Club defeated JDS Success Radio Netters (1) 24-17 at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

National Properties Netters also won their match yesterday afternoon with a 45-36 victory over French Verandah X-CEED Sports Club in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division at the same venue.

The Championships have been suspended until Friday.







