NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL OPENING RESULTS

Defending champions, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and T.K’s Auto Body and Paint Garage Challengers won opening matches in the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship on Saturday at the Keartons Playing Field.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated Black Sand Resort by 51 runs.

The scores: Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 136 off 20-overs; O’Keiph Andrews 38, Winston Samuel 36; Cleus Cato 4 for 31.

Black Sand Resort 85 off 18.3-overs; Moulton Richards 21; Winston Cato 4 for 10, Kenroy Martin 2 for 17.

T.K’s Auto Body and Paint Garage Challengers beat Glen United by 6 wickets.

The scores: Glen United 75 off 19.5-overs; Maxi Hackshaw 28; Keithroy Williams 3 for 29, Javon Searles 2 for 10, T.K’s Auto Body and Paint Garage Challengers 76 for 4 off 15.4-overs; Javon Searles 24 not out.

Sunday’s scheduled matches between Dr. Thomas Injectors and Buccament Warriors, and Hill View versus Questelles Police Youth Club were postponed due to a funeral.







