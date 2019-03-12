NLA NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS

This year’s National Lotteries Authority National Sports Awards, under the theme “Sports a Catalyst for Socio-Economic Advancement” will be held on Saturday night at the Auditorium of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College in Villa at 7:00.

It is the event at which the outstanding sportsmen, sportswomen, coaches and Sports Associations will be honoured for outstanding performances in 2018.

17 Junior and Senior Sportsmen and Sportswomen, 5 National Coaches, as well as 4 National Sports Associations have been nominated for this year’s Awards.







