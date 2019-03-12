SECONDARY SCHOOLS UNDER-15 CRICKET FINAL

The St. Vincent Grammar School defeated the Petit Bordel Secondary School by 64 runs at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday to win the 2019 Secondary School Under-15 Cricket Championship.

Luke Wilson (70 not out), and Devonte McDowall (64 not out) enabled the St. Vincent Grammar School to score 177 for 2 off their 30-overs.

Emory Edwards took 2 for 32 for Petit Bordel Secondary School, who replied with 113 off 22.4-overs. Zalpheus Medica 42 not out.

For the St. Vincent Grammar School Reynolly Hillocks took 3 for 31, Devonte McDowall captured 2 for 25, and Solomon Bascombe had 2 for 26.

The St. Vincent Grammar School’s Devonte McDowall, with a total of 128 runs, won the Award for the Most Runs in the Championship. He also copped the Best All-Rounder Award after taking 11 wickets.

Reynolly Hillocks of the St. Vincent Grammar School, with 14 wickets, won the Award for the Most Wickets in the Championship.







