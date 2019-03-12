SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

The last matches in the preliminary round of the QUICK/ CASH/VITA Malt St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Volleyball Championship will be played this afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, who have already qualified for the Final, will meet the Division of Teacher Education at 1:30.

This afternoon’s second match will be between Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the Division of Technical Education. The winner will qualify for the Final.







