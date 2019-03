Yesterday afternoon, in the Corea’s Distribution/COMSPORTS/ XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization Nine-A-SideFootball Championship, All Saints University won by default after their opponents Open Integration Experience failed to turn-up for their Group “A” match at the Dauphine Playing Field.

At 4:30, this afternoon, 1998 Hillside Rollers will meet Cole Trucking Dream F.C in Group “B” at the same venue.







