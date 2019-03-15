NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL WEEKEND FIXTURES

Round two matches in the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at the Keartons Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon, Black Sand Resort will meet T.K’s Auto Body and Paint Garage Challengers at 1:00, and Glen United will oppose Smashers at 3:00.

On Sunday morning at 9:00, Dr. Thomas will play against Buccament Warriors in their 1st match of a double header, and at 12 noon, they will meet Guidance. The final match of the day will be between Hill View and Questelles Police Youth Club at 3:00, in the afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related