NLA NATIONAL 1ST DIVISION CRICKET RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1), Keegan’s Bequia X1, Ruddy’s Electrical Unique Warriors, United Survivors and J. G Tigress won matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority National Cricket Championships.

In the Women’s Twenty/20 Championship, United Survivors beat Attackers Girls by 4 wickets at the Cumberland Playing Field. The scores: Attackers Girls 85 off 19.3-overs, United Survivors 86 for 6 off 12.2-overs.

J. G Tigress won by default from Super Strikers at the Stubbs Playing Field.







