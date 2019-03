St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among the more than 190 countries represented by 7.500 Special Olympians who will begin competing in 25 Events tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

25 Vincentian Special Olympians and 12 officials are attending the Games which opened yesterday and will end on 21st March.







