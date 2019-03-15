SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Two times defending champions, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will contest this afternoon’s Final of the QuickCash/Vita Malt St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Volleyball Championship at 2:30 this afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At 1:30, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the Division of Teacher Education will meet to decide the third and fourth places. The Presentation Ceremony will take place after the Final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related