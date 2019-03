MR ELTON ADOLPHUS NOEL better known as SER-PY and AL CA-PONE of Sion Hill formerly of Long Wall died on Tuesday February 26th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 16th at the Shekinah Worship Centre, Church of God of God of Prophecy, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







