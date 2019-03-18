AGRI-TOURISM WORKSHOP

This country’s strategy for the development of farm tourism in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be reviewed here today.

This will be done at an Agri-tourism Policy Setting Workshop, to be hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Co-operation, and the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture.

The workshop is also intended to promote linkages between the agri-food sector and the tourism industry to increase sustainable local sourcing of fresh and processed agricultural and fisheries products, through an effective agri-tourism policy;

It is also intended to increase the understanding and awareness of the current deficiencies in the supply of food products along the value chain and to identify the actions needed.

Participants are also expected to design inter-sectoral and inclusive policies which promote Public-Private Sector Partnerships (PPPs) for improved local food use and consumption by the tourism and food service sectors.

The Forum will be held at the Beachcombers Conference Room at Villa, from nine this morning.

The feature address at the opening will be delivered by Minister of Tourism Sports & Culture Cecil Mckie.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related