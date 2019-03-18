St Vincent and the Grenadines made a winning start to the CONCACAF Under-17 Football Championship at Bradenton in Florida last Saturday. They beat the U.S Virgin Islands 1-nil in Group A.

Also in Group A, the Cayman Islands defeated Grenada 2-nil and Yesterday, Saint Martin and Bonaire played to a goalless draw, while Aruba won from the Bahamas 3-nil.

This afternoon, after the 2:00 match between the U.S Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines will play against Nicaraqua at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related