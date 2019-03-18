FORESTRY AND MORE ENDEMIC SPECIES

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is continuing its conservation efforts in Union Island, to protect the wildlife on that grenadine island.

Senior Forestry Supervisor Cornelius Richards, said the Forestry personnel may have discovered two species found only on Union Island.

Mr. Richards said the discovery was made as the Department continued with its work to ensure the preservation and protection of the endemic Gecko which was found on Union Island, a few years ago.







