Today, In the FLOW National Netball Championships, two matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

At 5:00, this afternoon, X-Ceed Sports Club will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and will be followed by the match between Twilight Trading X-Ceed and Dutch Lady Clinchers in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division at 6:00 in the evening.







