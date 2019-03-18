Five Speakers have been chosen to compete in the Finals of the first ever National Corporate Public Speaking Championship in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The Finalists were selected from ten Semi-Finalists, who matched their skills last Saturday March 16th at the Girl Guides’ Headquarters at Level Gardens. They spoke on the topic: The Role Of Social Media In Business.

The five Finalists are: Trackeisha Davis- Argyle International Airport Cavel King Jr and Iyande Bramble– Massy Stores SVG; Moise Cummings- RSVG Police Force and Marla Nanton-James– XS Steel Inc.

Special presentations were made for the highest number of Facebook hits and to the participating company with the highest audience turnout. Additionally, a cash door prize of $300 was won.

The Finals are slated for Wednesday April 13 at the Girl Guides’ Headquarters at 4:00pm.

Cash prizes are at stake for the first, second and third place winners of the final contest.



The event is hosted by Toastmasters in SVG for staff of registered businesses throughout St. Vincent & the Grenadines.







