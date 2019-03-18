SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QuickCash Road Relay will take place tomorrow.

The race will start at 10:00 in the morning, at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at Arnos Vale and finish at the same place after the 12 Divisional teams, one more than last year, complete six legs in the men’s and women’s categories. Five female teams and seven male teams have entered for the relay.

Year One Arts Sciences and General Studies are the reigning champions in both male and female categories.







