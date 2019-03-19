Public Servants are today discussing Occupational Health and Safety at a two day workshop organized by the Ministry of Housing and Lands, which opened at the Ministry’s conference room yesterday.

The workshop is focusing primarily at the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2017. Participants are drawn from the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Transport and Works and the Housing and Land Development Corporation.

Delivering remarks at the opening, Minister of Housing Montgomery Daniel emphasized the importance of the training. And he noted that employers and managers have a responsibility to ensure that workers operate in a safe environment.

Minister Daniel noted that Health and Safety must be given high priority during discussions at the level of management.

The Facilitators for the workshop are Kesron Walters and Shernelle Hadaway.







