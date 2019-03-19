KIDNEY DAY ACTIVITY

An appeal has been made here for Vincentians to make a greater effort to lead healthy lifestyles, in order to avoid developing kidney disease.

Consultant Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twana Browne-Caesar, made the appeal as she addressed a rally held in Georgetown last week to mark World Kidney Day.

The day was observed on Thursday March 14th, under the theme: Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere

To commemorate the day, the Staff at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Complex at Georgetown staged a March and Rally in the Georgetown community last Wednesday March 13th.

Addressing the rally at the Medical Complex, Dr. Browne-Caesar said healthy living is an important factor in reducing the incidence of kidney disease.







