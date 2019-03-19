URBAN DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP

A two-day workshop entitled “Resilient Urban Development of the Modern City and Kingstown” will be held here from tomorrow, as the Government moves ahead with plans to make Arnos Vale the next city in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The workshop will focus on two key areas: the revitalization of Kingstown and the development of Arnos Vale as a “modern city”.

Specific topics will include design of urban spaces, development of business and financial models to fund urban investments, optimization of transportation systems, and management of disaster and climate risks.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information, this strategy workshop aligns with the ongoing Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project which aims to improve quality of life for Vincentians, increase resilience and catalyze inclusive economic growth.

The objectives of the workshop are: to contribute to technical and financial strategies for resilient urban development in Arnos Vale and Kingstown and to receive inputs from stakeholders to guide a list of priority actions and implementation in the short-term.

Participants will include representatives from public and private sector entities, academia and civil society. The aim of the workshop is to develop a technical and financial strategy for resilient urban development in Kingstown and Arnos Vale.







