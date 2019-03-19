VINSAVE TRAINING

Twenty women from Byera and surrounding communities are currently benefitting from a three-month skills training project at the Bysave Community Centre.

The training programme is being co-ordinated by Vinsave and its subsidiary Byesave Organisation, with funds from the Australian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago’s Direct Aid Programme (DAP).

The women are learning to make various types of wine, to cure chicken for hams, fruit preservation and many other skills.

The objective of the project is to equip the women with skills for sustainability. The women will also be a part of a Women’s Group which will enter into production and sale of some of the goods they have produced.

The facilitator of the group is certified trainer Licha Goddard, of Mesopotamia. Graduation and Exhibition of work will be held in June at the Byesave Community Centre.







