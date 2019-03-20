BUDGET DISCUSSION

An analysis of the 2019 National Budget of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be presented here next week.

The presentation will take place at a Town Hall Meeting, slated for Thursday March 28th commencing at 7:00pm at Frenches House.

The forum will be hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union, in collaboration with the Public Service Union.

The meeting will analyze the 2019 National Budget, and will feature Dr. Troy Lorde, Senior Lecturer and Head of Economics, at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related