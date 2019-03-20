IICA AGRO TOURISM

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to implement measures to advance the Agro Tourism Sector here.

And, as part of this thrust, several Farmers and other stakeholders in the Agro Tourism Industry are attending an agro Tourism Policy Setting Workshop at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The workshop is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the OECS Commission, the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Co-operation and the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture {IICA}.

Addressing the opening session yesterday, IICA’s specialist in Agro-tourism Ena Harvey said Tourism has the potential to stimulate demand in the Agriculture Sector.

Representative from the OECS Commission George Alcee said linkages between Tourism and Agri Food Sectors provide substantial opportunities for the improvement of both Tourism and Agriculture







