JOANNE BALLANTYNE DEATH

The Sports fraternity of St Vincent and the Grenadines was thrown into mourning yesterday after the death of former St Vincent and the Grenadines and West Indies Netballer, Joanne Ballantyne at the age of 55.

Ballantyne lost her fight with cancer just about 1:00 yesterday afternoon, and died quietly at her home in Frenches.

She was a very versatile and outstanding Netballer who played Centre and Wing Attack for St Vincent and the Grenadines and the West Indies, and at Goal Attack for her Club, Joggers.

Ballantyne represented St Vincent and the Grenadines from the 1980s to 1991, and played for the West Indies Netball team in the 1991 World Netball Championship in England.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association has expressed sadness at her passing and has conveyed condolences to her family.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related