PAN CRIME CONCERT BIABOU

A Grand Concert will be held in Biabou this Sunday, to mark the 11th Anniversary of the Pan Against Crime program.

The program is the brainchild of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and was implemented on February 20th, 2008, as part of efforts to combat the 2007 upsurge in violence and crime.

The initiative has taken a unique approach to fighting crime by helping young people in the country turn toward a life of music by learning how to play the steel pan.

Retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, and a Member of the Pan Against Crime Committee Jonathan Nichols, said the concert will take place at the Biabou Playing Field from 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Nichols said the Pan against Crime Committee has sought the partnership and support of the Church, in its efforts to positively engage the nation’s youths.







