Issues relating to urban development are being discussed, at a two-day workshop which opened today at the NIS Conference Room.

The forum is being attended by representatives from the Public and Private Sectors, and they are discussing the Revitalization of Kingstown and Arnos Vale.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is partnering with the World Bank Group to host the workshop, entitled Resilient Urban Development of the Modern City and Kingstown.

Delivering an address at the opening ceremony this morning, the World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries, Tasheen Sayed re-stated the World Bank’s commitment to providing assistance to Caribbean Countries.

She said the World Bank is spending a significant amount of money on Investment projects in SVG and the region.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the World Bank for providing assistance in building this country’s infrastructure.







