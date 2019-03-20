SVG NETBALL

SVG General Services Maple defeated C and W Construction Star Girls 18-15 yesterday afternoon, in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Island Blends Maple were also in winner’s row yesterday, beating Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club 56-39 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

Another two matches will be played this afternoon. At 5:00, Bishop’s College Kingstown Rangers will meet Bethel High School in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, and will be followed by the match between SVG General Services Strikers and Grant Thornton Future Stars in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related