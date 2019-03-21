ACE GRADUATION

The Adult and Continuing Education Division in the Ministry of Education will host a Graduation Ceremony in Union Island this afternoon.

Fourteen persons will graduate from a Crotchet Course, which was conducted over a five month period.

The ceremony will be addressed by Director of Grenadines Affairs Edwin Snagg. There will also be short remarks from Programme Officer Leroy Rock and Valedictorian Kristy Shortte.

The event is scheduled to begin at four this afternoon, at the Learning Resource Centre in Ashton Union Island.

An Exhibition of the work of the participants, will be available for viewing, following the ceremony.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related