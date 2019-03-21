MCKIE-AGRO TOURISM

Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture, Cecil Mckie has said that Agro-Tourism offers a unique opportunity for visitors to this country to have an authentic Vincentian experience.

He made the point, as he delivered the feature address at the opening of a 2-day Agro-Tourism Policy Setting Workshop held at the Beachcombers Hotel at Villa this week

This week’s workshop was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Co-operation and the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture.







