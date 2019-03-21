PRISPAF AWARDS

The 2019 Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF) culminated here yesterday with an Awards and Prize-giving ceremony, following two Grand Days of performances.

The presentations took place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown and featured the best adjudged performances from the preliminaries, which ran from February 6th to March 13th.

Drama Development Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Martin Quashie, said students and schools were awarded for their high standard of performances in the festival. Mr. Quashie said the awards also recognized students for their tremendous potential.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related