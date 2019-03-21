ROYAL VISIT ENDS IN SVG

His Royal Highness Prince Charles has commended St. Vincent and the Grenadines for its efforts to preserve the natural environment, in light of challenges posed by climate change.

His commendation came, during remarks at a Reception and Investiture Ceremony, held at the official residence of the Prime Minister, yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a one-day visit here, by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as part of a12-day tour of the Caribbean.

In his remarks, Prince Charles noted that climate change remains an area of high priority for the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles said St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains an important member of the Commonwealth, and has achieved significant progress in tackling climate change.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related