St. Vincent and the Grenadines recovered in the second half to beat Bonaire 2-1 in yesterday afternoon’s CONCACAF Nations League Qualifying Football match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Jurgen Cuffy put Bonaire in the lead with a 37th minute goal and they maintained the lead well into the second half before captain Cornelius Stewart converted the equalizer in the 74th minute. Two minutes later, Chavell Cunningham sealed the victory with the second goal for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Team Vincy Heat



Bonaire







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related