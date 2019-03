Greggs F.C swept past Calliaqua United beating them, 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

This afternoon, Calliaqua United will be in action again, when they meet Top Strikers at 4:30, at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related