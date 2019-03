A regional agricultural official is recommending that St. Vincent and the Grenadines adopt a partnership approach in moving forward with its Agro-Tourism Initiative.

The recommendation came from Ena Harvey, an Agro-Tourism Specialist from the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture, IICA.

Ms Harvey was delivering remarks at the opening of a 2-day Agro-Tourism Policy Setting Workshop held this week, at the Beachcombers Hotel at Villa.

She noted that several stakeholders must collaborate to enhance the effectiveness of the Agro-Tourism Initiative.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Co-operation and the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture.







