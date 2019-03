The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment has announced that a male patient who was recently admitted to the Pediatric Ward of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital was diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis.

In a release issued yesterday, the Ministry said, in response to the diagnosis, it has commenced public health actions, geared towards preventing the spread of the condition.

The Ministry assured the public that the relevant stakeholders have been contacted and advised on requirements and protocols.

The release said the patient is being treated, recovering well and has a prognosis which remains good.







